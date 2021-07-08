Cancel
Star Trek: Lower Decks and Prodigy to appear at Comic-Con@Home ’21

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Lower Decks and Prodigywill appear at Comic-Con@Home 2021. Not everyone is hellbent on appearing at the second annual Comic-Con@Home event, with Marvel and DC Comics announcing that they wouldn’t be at the event this year. That doesn’t mean every big name is sitting out, as two Star Trek series; Prodigy and Lower Decks will be appearing at the event on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

