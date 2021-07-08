Roundtable Discussion: Combination Therapies Available for Relapsed Patients With Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. For patients who relapsed on their prior therapy and have triple-refractory multiple myeloma, selecting the best next-line of therapy is an important decision for their disease outcome. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Peter Forsberg, MD, discussed this topic with a group.www.targetedonc.com
Comments / 0