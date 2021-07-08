Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Roundtable Discussion: Combination Therapies Available for Relapsed Patients With Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCase-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. For patients who relapsed on their prior therapy and have triple-refractory multiple myeloma, selecting the best next-line of therapy is an important decision for their disease outcome. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Peter Forsberg, MD, discussed this topic with a group.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Forsberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refractory#Multiple Myeloma#Lancet#Drugs#Md#Darzalex#Velcade#Bortezomib#Uchealth Cancer Care And#Carfilzomib#Pomalyst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancertargetedonc.com

Tiragolumab-Atezolizumab Combo Shows Preliminary Clinical Activity in Metastatic Esophageal Cancer

The combination regimen was well tolerated with promising preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with heavily pretreated esophageal cancer, who had not received immunotherapy. The combination use of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) demonstrated preliminary antitumor activity with an acceptable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic esophageal cancer who were...
Canceronclive.com

Considering Patient-, Treatment-, and Disease-Related Factors in Myeloma

James Hoffman, MD, University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, Joshua Richter, MD, Tisch Cancer Center at Mount Sinai. Factors to consider when choosing the optimal treatment approach after the first relapse of multiple myeloma. James Hoffman, MD: We all confront patients who relapse, and then you have decisions to make...
Canceronclive.com

Treatment Advances in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

A historical overview of treatment advances for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and the rationale for treating appropriate patients with an approved antibody-drug conjugate therapy. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD: The current landscape for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] has been evolving. For frontline therapy, the long-standing win has been...
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Chemotherapy Followed by Switch Maintenance Has Favorable Possibility in Bladder Cancer

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Vadim S. Koshkin, MD, discussed switch maintenance for patients with bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Vadim S. Koshkin, MD, Genitourinary Oncologist, assistant professor at he University of...
Scienceonclive.com

Dr. Sperling on Managing CAR T-Cell Therapy–Related Toxicities in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses managing CAR T-cell therapy–related toxicities in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, a physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses managing CAR T-cell therapy–related toxicities in multiple myeloma. Managing cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity is...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Hem/Onc Roundup: Experts Discuss BCMA CAR T for Relapsed/Refractory MM, and More

– How Does Chemotherapy Impact Gut Health?. In other news, myelosuppressive chemotherapy was found to be associated with changes and disruptions to patient gut health in patients with solid tumors. The investigators noted an increase in the presence of Proteobacteria, which has previously been linked to increased infection risk in patients with cancer.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Multiple myeloma, race, insurance and treatment

Cancer Epidemiol. 2021 Jul 6;73:101974. doi: 10.1016/j.canep.2021.101974. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Multiple Myeloma (MM), the second leading blood malignancy, has complex and costly disease management. We studied patterns of treatment disparities and unplanned interruptions among the MM patients after the Affordable Care Act to assess their prevalence and effect on survival.
Cancerwustl.edu

Researcher wins funding toward treating multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable malignancy of mature plasma cells. Julie O’Neal, assistant professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a $250,000 award from the International Myeloma Society. The award will be used to develop novel immunotherapy treatments for multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Approves Subcutaneous Daratumumab Plus Pd for Multiple Myeloma at First or Subsequent Relapse

The FDA has approved daratumumab plus hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The FDA has approved daratumumab plus hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) plus pomalidomide and...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Data Show Efficacy for Triplet and Quadruplet Regimens in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. David H. Vesole, MD, PhD, discussed the case of a 82-year old patient with transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma. David H. Vesole, MD, PhD, director, Myeloma Program MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, professor of Medicine at Georgetown University in Washington, DC...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Kumar on Integrating CAR T-Cell Therapy Into Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma

Shaji K. Kumar, MD, discusses the integration of CAR T-cell therapy into the treatment paradigm for heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. Shaji K. Kumar, MD, a consultant in the Division of Hematology and a professor of medicine with Mayo Clinic, discusses the integration of CAR T-cell therapy into the treatment paradigm for heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.
CancerNature.com

Limited efficacy of daratumumab in multiple myeloma with extramedullary disease

Dimopoulos MA, Moreau P, Terpos E, Mateos M-V, Zweegman S, Cook G, et al. Multiple myeloma: EHA-ESMO clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Hemasphere. 2021;5:e528. PubMed PubMed Central Google Scholar. 2. Bhutani M, Foureau DM, Atrash S, Voorhees PM, Usmani SZ. Extramedullary multiple myeloma. Leukemia. 2020;34:1–20. CAS Article...
Houston, TXtargetedonc.com

Epstein Barr Virus T-Cell Therapy Mitigates Challenges of CAR Treatments in Lymphoma

Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell therapy, evaluated in patients with lymphoma. Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial (NCT04288726) evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell (EBVST) therapy (TT11X) evaluated in patients with lymphoma were...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Sperling on Future Research With CAR T-Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses future research with CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, a physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses future research with CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Randomized phase 3 studies of idecabtagene...
Cancercancernetwork.com

CA-4948 Garners Positive Early Results in Relapsed/Refractory AML and MDS

The updated results of an ongoing phase 1/2 study indicated that CA-4948 achieved promising responses and a tolerable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. Single agent CA-4948 yielded a notable reduction in bone marrow blasts and promising early responses in patients with relapsed/refractory acute...
Worlddocwirenews.com

Disease-modifying therapy usage in patients with multiple sclerosis in France: A 6-year population-based study

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Jul 9:S0035-3787(21)00587-7. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.04.006. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Most data regarding the use of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in multiple sclerosis (MS) comes from clinical series or regional databases that have a risk of recruitment bias. French health administrative data offers the significant advantage of being extensive in regards to both MS population coverage and DMT prescriptions.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Improving Overall Survival and Response Rates in HCC With Tumor Targeting

Eleni Gkika, MD, a radiation oncologist at the University Medical Center Freiburg, discusses the future of treatment for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Eleni Gkika, MD, a radiation oncologist at the University Medical Center Freiburg, discusses the future of treatment for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). According to Gkika,...
Canceronclive.com

Overview of Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Keith Stewart, MD, ChB, MBA, Mayo Clinic, Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, Winship Cancer Institute, Cristina Gasparetto, MD, Duke Cancer Institute, Joseph Mikhael, MD, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Nina Shah, MD, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Keith Stewart, MD, ChB, MBA; Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP; Cristina Gasparetto, MD; Joseph...

Comments / 0

Community Policy