The NFL season is quickly approaching as the calendar starts its march into August and it’s time for another SGPN 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings June 20 Update. Now is the perfect time to begin your research for your upcoming fantasy drafts. Being able to get an edge on your friends is important every season. A key sleeper or an overlooked veteran can be the difference between winning your league or finishing at the bottom. Whether you play for cash, a trophy, or just bragging rights, rankings can always help you figure out who to draft. Thankfully, the SGPN Fantasy Football staff has put in the research time so you don’t have to.