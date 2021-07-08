Cancel
Celebrities

Prayers Up: Wale Reveals He’s “Extremely Sick” & Takes A Break From Social Media

By BreAnna Holmes
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As we’ve seen during Wale‘s media availability during the BET Awards, he’s been working hard in the studio on his upcoming album Folarin 2 but he has announced that he’s taking a break from social media to deal with an illness. Wale told his millions of fans that he’s currently dealing with an illness that will take him out of commission for a while, but he promises that he’ll return.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

