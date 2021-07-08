Prayers Up: Wale Reveals He’s “Extremely Sick” & Takes A Break From Social Media
As we've seen during Wale's media availability during the BET Awards, he's been working hard in the studio on his upcoming album Folarin 2 but he has announced that he's taking a break from social media to deal with an illness. Wale told his millions of fans that he's currently dealing with an illness that will take him out of commission for a while, but he promises that he'll return.wzakcleveland.com
