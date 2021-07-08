POP EVIL Drummer HAYLEY CRAMER To Miss First Part Of U.S. Tour; JASON HARTLESS To Fill In

Longtime Pop Evil bassist, Matt DiRito, has quit the band as reported via his social media. Through his Instagram, DiRito wrote,. “So long, but not goodbye. The time has come for me to part ways with POP EVIL. The decision has been made that I will not be joining them on their upcoming tour, or any future tours. Walking away from something I’ve helped build is not easy- but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures,” he continued. “POP EVIL will continue on and so will I, just not together. The details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way. Having the opportunity to meet so many fans across the world is something that has made a lasting impression on my heart,” he added. “I would have loved to play for you all one more time, and I am sorry that it did not work out that way. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless support and love. I wish Pop Evil nothing but success in all of their future endeavors and I am thankful for the time (2007-2021) that I was able to be part of it.”