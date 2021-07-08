Cancel
POP EVIL Drummer HAYLEY CRAMER To Miss First Part Of U.S. Tour; JASON HARTLESS To Fill In

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOP EVIL drummer Hayley Cramer will miss the first couple of weeks of the band's upcoming U.S. tour because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The U.K.-based musician, who joined the Michigan rockers in 2016, announced her absence from the first shows of the trek in a social media post earlier today (Thursday, July 8).

