Needham residents graduate from Ursuline Academy
Sara Annese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Annese, will be attending Providence College. Catherine Butera, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Butera, will be attending Providence College. Claire Dirks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Dirks, will be attending Kenyon College. Elizabeth Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Moore, will be attending Marist College. Julianna More, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin More, will be attending the University of Vermont. Olivia Spalla, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Spalla, will be attending Boston College.
