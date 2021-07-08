Cancel
IAN HERBERT: This England team has been built in a time of political strife and soul-searching where the players found a voice, transcended petty arguments and connected with a nation which desperately needed a lift

By Ian Herbert
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Timing is one of the reasons that the events of Wednesday night will resonate down the years.

England have reached the final of a major tournament just as we are staggering back into the light and rediscovering the long-lost qualities of freedom and companionship. At the end of the tunnel, football has turned 2021 into a summer of love.

But there’s more to it than that. We can rejoice today because the team reflect a version of the English nation that we want to be. One of enlightened, progressive and compassionate qualities and a willingness to speak up against perceived wrongs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ah4qe_0arOe5ZS00
This England team have brought joy to the nation at the end of a turbulent time for the UK

Just before full time at Wembley, the camera lingered on a sweat-soaked Raheem Sterling, grinning as he paused beyond the dead-ball line. He knew by then that the race was run and England would be in Sunday’s final against Italy.

At that moment, your mind went back to watching the same player on the most wretched night of England’s qualification campaign for this tournament, when racist abuse rained down on Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi two years ago in Montenegro.

Sterling left the field on that occasion with a look of grim apprehension on his face. Yet by the time England’s team bus had left the stadium, his comments about the perpetrators had been sent around the globe. It was a landmark moment.

As a player confident speaking to a world beyond football, Sterling was followed by Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson. They were campaigners for a broader kind of justice during the long, benighted months of lockdown. And this is still happening; Harry Kane wore a rainbow captain’s armband against Denmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIpYh_0arOe5ZS00
Gareth Southgate has built a team that reflects a version of the nation we seek to be - one of enlightened, progressive and compassionate qualities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqAPy_0arOe5ZS00
Two years ago Raheem Sterling was racially abused in Montenegro and has campaigned for a broader kind of justice against discrimination

The tournament began with that shrill sense of moral outrage over players taking the knee, but they proceeded to make the gesture anyway. They play in a multi-national, multi-racial football league and don’t subscribe to the lazy, complacent notion that the fight against discrimination or unconscious bias is won.

There’s also an aversion to the deeply unattractive narrative of English exceptionalism, which took hold during the torturous years of Brexit, when the idea that those from beyond our shores had something to teach us was greeted with scorn.

It’s instructive to recall what Gareth Southgate said on the eve of his first match as permanent manager in March 2017, a friendly in Dortmund, which was prefaced by fans of a certain intellectual level singing about English bombers and the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvYLK_0arOe5ZS00
The team have received criticism over taking the knee but opted to make the gesture anyway

‘We’re an island,’ Southgate declared that night. ‘We’ve got to get off the island and learn from elsewhere. We need to look in the mirror and change the way we do things tactically, with our physical preparation, our style of play and our mentality.’

He’s been as good as his word. Only one member of the side who lost 1-0 to Germany appeared in the semi-final — Kyle Walker — and many of those now featuring will tell you they have needed the wisdom of foreigners to make them the players they are.

Kalvin Phillips would not be a holding midfielder without Marcelo Bielsa’s vision. John Stones would probably not be standing at the heart of Southgate’s defence without Pep Guardiola’s teaching.

It was at another press conference, while leading England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia, that Southgate also revealed, almost imperceptibly, how England’s sense of superiority when it came to ‘our game’ was firmly in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNvx1_0arOe5ZS00
Southgate has stripped away England's sense of superiority as an elite footballing nation

He talked about how ‘the FA’ had hired him but then immediately qualified his words to say ‘the English FA’. By doing that, Southgate showed England no longer viewed themselves as football’s reference point. Though fans and commentators insist on declaring ‘football’s coming home’, you won’t hear that kind of sentiment from Southgate and this team.

The side reflect the nation in so many other ways. It is a multi-cultural team, comprising players from many English regions. It is a meritocratic team, built on hard work and creative energy.

It is not an old boys’ club for time-serving types whom no-one dares to challenge. Bukayo Saka has proved that age is no obstacle. Luke Shaw has proved that past struggles are no obstacle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjRrf_0arOe5ZS00
This is a multi-cultural, meritocratic team that is built on hard work and creative energy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UBbm_0arOe5ZS00
No longer are the Three Lions an old boys' club where no one dares to challenge - the likes of Bukayo Saka (front left) and Phil Foden have shown that age is no obstacle

Some of the team have an elite football academy education behind them. Others have gone through what you might call the game’s state system — the lower leagues — and that’s part of the beauty, too. It takes all sorts. Cream will rise to the top.

Front-bench politicians will seek to bathe in the team’s reflected glory between now and Sunday. Ignore them — save, perhaps, from asking where they were when Marcus Rashford was campaigning for free school meals.

This is a team built in a time of political strife and soul-searching about our place in the wider world. A team of players who found a voice, transcended petty arguments and connected with a nation which so desperately needed the lift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g99ZL_0arOe5ZS00

