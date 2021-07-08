Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

By Nick Sloan
KCTV 5
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV/AP) --- Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Trial#Kctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public Healthfernandinaobserver.com

CDC provides public health COVID guidance for fully vaccinated people

Editor’s Note: To view the complete Center for Disease Control & Prevention updated information click here. On May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updates to the interim guidance Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People for individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) or two or more weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine). Additionally, please note this interim guidance does not apply to health care facility settings. An overview of the CDC Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People is provided below.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults 18 Years and Older

The 22F and 33F serotypes, which are associated with high rates of invasiveness and antibiotic resistance, are unique to the pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine. Officials with the FDA have approved Merck’s pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease caused by 15 serotypes in adults 18 years of age and older, according to a press release.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Industryfoxlexington.com

Newsfeed Now: Pfizer seeking authorization for 3rd vaccine dose; Woman with support dog says restaurant denied service

(NEXSTAR) – AARP officials say family caregivers are facing financial hardships but a tax credit would help provide much-needed relief. Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. saying Thursday that another shot within a year could dramatically boost immunity and possibly help defend against the latest coronavirus mutant. Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus “do not need a booster shot” at this time, the nation’s top health agencies said Thursday. Officials made the announcement just hours after Pfizer said it would ask for authorization of a third dose of its vaccine.
Medical & BiotechWebMD

Pfizer to Seek OK for COVID Vaccine Booster Targeting Delta

July 8, 2021 -- Pfizer announced Thursday that it will seek FDA authorization for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as the company acknowledges its two-dose vaccine has shown waning effectiveness against the Delta variant. In a statement, the company said it will seek authorization in August and will...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
AFP

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and the Beta variant, first found in South Africa, compared to the first two doses alone, according to a statement. "The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal and plan to submit the data to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), EMA (European Medicines Agency) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks," the statement said. In addition, the companies expect that a third dose will perform similarly well against the highly transmissible Delta strain, which is quickly becoming globally dominant.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pfizer Will Seek OK for Booster Shot That Could Fight Delta Variant

There’s some good news from Pfizer: Initial tests indicate that a COVID vaccine booster shot could dramatically improve protection against the virus and even the dreaded Delta variant. The drugmaker announced Thursday that it plans to seek federal approval for a third shot that would ideally be administered between six and 12 months after the second vaccine. At the same time, CNBC reports, Pfizer and BioNTech are also developing an updated vaccine that would be tailored to fight the more-contagious Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and many other countries.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Summerville, SCNewsweek

Saline Injected Instead of COVID Vaccine in South Carolina

A small number of people have been injected with saline rather than a COVID vaccine in South Carolina, according to the state's health department. Local news outlet WCSC became aware of the cases after an unnamed viewer reported the pharmacy where she received her second Pfizer shot asked her to come back days later. It told her the vaccine she received was "not activated." The outlet contacted the pharmacy in the town of Summerville to see how many people were affected, but had not heard back.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at Rush Health Systems

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s been an uptick in the amount of people being admitted to Rush Health Systems due to the coronavirus. “We had been running about less than one or two [admissions] a time, and we’ve seen over the last four to five days, significant admissions,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, the chief medical officer at Rush Health Systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy