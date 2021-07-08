Cancel
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, July 9

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Friday's meetings at Newmarket, Chepstow, Chester, Ascot and York.

Back Snow Lantern (Newmarket, 3.35) to go one better than her mother and land Friday's fascinating Falmouth Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained daughter of Frankel will strive to secure a first Group One success in the race that eluded her illustrious mother, Sky Lantern, who finished a controversial second in 2013.

Elusive Kate held on to that prize despite a stewards’ enquiry and Hannon is hopeful his progressive filly can build on her fine second to Alcohol Free in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He said: ‘She hasn’t won a 1,000 Guineas like her mum but she is going there hopefully to win where her mother should have.

‘She is as fresh as a daisy and is good enough to win a race like this. It would be nice if she could win the race as her mother deserved it.

‘There is a score to be settled there and it would give us some sort of closure.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdH8a_0arOdgzB00
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Friday's meetings

NEWMARKET

Newmarket – 3.00 Live Your Dream (nap); 4.10 Existent (nb).

CHEPSTOW

CHESTER

ASCOT

YORK

Northerner – 2.05 Cormier (nap); 5.00 Dapper Man (nb).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgYGt_0arOdgzB00

