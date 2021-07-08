Cancel
Madison County, IL

Former Alton Middle School Teacher Ingersoll Enters Guilty Plea To Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Sentence Announced

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced today a former Alton Middle School teacher William C. Ingersoll, 53, has entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from a case that took place between 1998 and 2000. With his guilty plea, Ingersoll will receive a sentence of 24 months probation with sex offender treatment.

