Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Bonobo, Diplo and Bob Moses

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the EDM Elements Music & Arts Festival was originally planned for 2020 and then couldn’t happen for obvious reasons, the festival management announced the 2021 Lineup. Both years’ lineups are pretty similar, with only a few changes. The festival promises performances of over 70 EDM artists but also an activity-filled time for the Labor Day weekend, September 3-6, 2021, in Lakewood, PA.

