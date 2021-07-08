Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Ceremonial Signs Honor Journalist Don Bolles who was Killed by a Car Bomb in 1976

Posted by 
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogEJn_0arOcrLJ00

​Award-winning Arizona Republic journalist Donald “Don” Bolles was killed in 1976 when a car bomb detonated at 4th and Clarendon avenues outside what was then called the Hotel Clarendon. Management of the Clarendon Hotel recently sought to honor Bolles’ life and memorialize him by paying for ceremonial signs, which were installed Tuesday. The request received unanimous support from the Mayor and City Council and signs were installed at both 4th Avenue and Clarendon and 4th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Bolles earned a reputation as a hard-hitting investigative journalist who took on powerful politicians, probed links between the horse racing industry and the mafia and investigated all manner of fraud and corruption in the state. His work also led to important legislative and policy changes. After a drunk driver killed three college students in 1971, Bolles’ investigation into the driver’s plea deal and parole led to stricter DUI laws in Arizona.

“On behalf of the City of Phoenix, I offer our thanks to Daron Brotherton – who has owned the Clarendon Hotel since 2019 – for honoring Don Bolles’ life and career with these ceremonial signs,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Don was a crusader for justice who made our city a better place. Although 45 years have passed since his death, his legacy is still very much alive.”

The lives of Bolles’ seven children and his wife, Rosalie, were forever changed that day in 1976 when his vehicle exploded outside the hotel where he was supposed to meet an informant.

“Arizona and the city of Phoenix are better because of journalists like Don Bolles,” Councilwoman Laura Pastor said. “I thank my colleagues for supporting the ceremonial re-naming of Don Bolles Way as a lasting tribute to his life’s work.”

Phoenix has a Ceremonial Street Sign Procedure to honor landmarks and people of historical significance. The signs feature a blue background with white lettering. The requesting organization or individual is responsible for the fabrication, installation, maintenance and repair of ceremonial signs, which require Mayor and Council approval. The City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department makes and installs all the city’s street signs, speed limit and traffic control signs. In a typical week, the Sign Shop installs, repairs or replaces 250 to 350 signs across the city.

Learn more about the Street Transportation Department at phoenix.gov/streets and follow the department on Twitter @StreetsPHX.

Comments / 0

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

40
Followers
185
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
Person
Don Bolles
Person
Kate Gallego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix City Council#Street Signs#Dui#The Hotel Clarendon#The Clarendon Hotel#Mafia#The Sign Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy