Ceremonial Signs Honor Journalist Don Bolles who was Killed by a Car Bomb in 1976

​Award-winning Arizona Republic journalist Donald “Don” Bolles was killed in 1976 when a car bomb detonated at 4th and Clarendon avenues outside what was then called the Hotel Clarendon. Management of the Clarendon Hotel recently sought to honor Bolles’ life and memorialize him by paying for ceremonial signs, which were installed Tuesday. The request received unanimous support from the Mayor and City Council and signs were installed at both 4th Avenue and Clarendon and 4th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Bolles earned a reputation as a hard-hitting investigative journalist who took on powerful politicians, probed links between the horse racing industry and the mafia and investigated all manner of fraud and corruption in the state. His work also led to important legislative and policy changes. After a drunk driver killed three college students in 1971, Bolles’ investigation into the driver’s plea deal and parole led to stricter DUI laws in Arizona.

“On behalf of the City of Phoenix, I offer our thanks to Daron Brotherton – who has owned the Clarendon Hotel since 2019 – for honoring Don Bolles’ life and career with these ceremonial signs,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Don was a crusader for justice who made our city a better place. Although 45 years have passed since his death, his legacy is still very much alive.”

The lives of Bolles’ seven children and his wife, Rosalie, were forever changed that day in 1976 when his vehicle exploded outside the hotel where he was supposed to meet an informant.

“Arizona and the city of Phoenix are better because of journalists like Don Bolles,” Councilwoman Laura Pastor said. “I thank my colleagues for supporting the ceremonial re-naming of Don Bolles Way as a lasting tribute to his life’s work.”

Phoenix has a Ceremonial Street Sign Procedure to honor landmarks and people of historical significance. The signs feature a blue background with white lettering. The requesting organization or individual is responsible for the fabrication, installation, maintenance and repair of ceremonial signs, which require Mayor and Council approval. The City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department makes and installs all the city’s street signs, speed limit and traffic control signs. In a typical week, the Sign Shop installs, repairs or replaces 250 to 350 signs across the city.

