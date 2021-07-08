Queens Night Market Will Be Free Starting This Weekend

A food vendor at the Queens Night Market (Photo: Sharon Medina via Queens Night Market Facebook page)

The Queens Night Market will be free and fully open to the public beginning this Saturday.

The weekly food market, which was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned on June 19 for its sixth season at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Organizers placed a cap on visitor numbers due to state restrictions and had been charging a $5 entrance fee to offset their loss of revenue.

The fee has now been scrapped and all capacity limits have been removed.

“We’ve aspired to lift ticketing as quickly as possible because I’m not sure we can

convincingly call ourselves a community event when there’s an admission fee,” said John Wang, founder of the Queens Night Market.

The market will now be open to all residents free of cost each Saturday – from July 10 through Oct. 30 – from 4 p.m. to midnight. The market will be closed on Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 due to the U.S. Tennis Open.

The Queens Night Market is known for its $5 and $6 price cap per food item. The cap will remain in place again this year, Wang said.

“Our mission is to be New York City’s most affordable, diverse, and welcoming community event. We try to be a reprieve from the ever-increasing costs of living in New York City while also celebrating the unparalleled diversity that makes this city so great.”

A food vendor at the Queens Night Market (Photo: Sharon Medina via Queens Night Market Facebook page)

Wang said that vendors have seen a surge in business over the last three weeks, despite the restrictions, with most beating their weekly sales records compared to previous years.

“We didn’t anticipate visitors spending as much money… [they] really just wanted to soak it up, which led to an amazing atmosphere,” Wang said.

On its reopening night last month, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was in attendance and issued a proclamation declaring June 19, 2021 “Queens Night Market Day.”

The Queens Night Market features diverse foods made by the people who grew up eating them, Wang said.

Since the market’s inception in 2015, 90 countries have been represented through their vendors and food, Wang said.

The 2021 season includes an array of food vendors offering items from a range of nations, such as Venezuela, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Indonesia, Portugal, the Philippines, Romania, Vietnam, Cambodia, Colombia, Tibet, Japan, Mexico, Peru, India, Sudan and more.

The event also hosts vendors offering handmade jewelry, art, apparel, handpoured candles, photographs and more.

A number of live music performances take place each Saturday featuring DJs, rock bands, jazz bands and dance groups.

(Photo: Sharon Medina via Queens Night Market Facebook page)

Below is a list of confirmed vendors operating at the 2021 Queens Night Market:

Food:

Anda Café – Bubble Tea & Shaved Ice

Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas

Askanya Chocolates – Haitian Chocolate

Ay Cachapas! – Venezuelan Cachapas

Bengali Street Eats – Bangladeshi Fushka

Black Orchid Kitchen – Belizean Shark Panades & Conch Fritters

La Braza – Roasted Corn & Skewers

Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas

C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns

Cambodiannow – Cambodian Fish Amok

Chick’n Rotonda – Filipino Lechon Paksiw

Cilantro & Mint – Indian Chole Bhature & Masala Noodles

Cocotazo – Puerto Rican Pastelles & Rellenos de Papa

DiLena’s Dolcini – Italian Cannoli and Baked Goods

Dolce Facce – Cute Animal Ice Cream Faces

Don Ceviche – Peruvian Ceviche and Jalea

Go Green Yaks! – Tibetan Tsel Bhakleb & Tsamthuk

Grilla in Manila – Filipino Choribuger, Dinuguan & Balut

Hong Kong Street Food

Kanin NYC – Filipino Lugaw and Halo Halo

Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods – Pie-Crust Cookies

Jhal NYC – Bengali Jhal Muri

Jibarito Shack – Puerto Rican Jibaritos

Joey Bats Café – Portuguese Pasteis de Nata & Stuffed Bica

Joon – Persian Crispy Rice

Kanin NYC – Filipino Lugaw & Halo-Halo

La Carnada – Mexican Huaraches

La’Maoli – Antiguan Black Pudding & Ducana

Lapu Lapu Foods – Filipino Chicken Adobo

Leticia’s – Ecuadorian Ceviche & Quimbolitos

Lion City Coffee – Singaporean Mee Pok & Chai Tow Kway

Los Almendros – Salvadoran Pupusas

The Malaysian Project – Malaysian “Ramly” Burgers & Kaya Toast

Mama Food – Squid Skewers

Monday Dinner – Ukrainian Kasha Varnishkes & Kotletke;

Moon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong

Nansense – Afghan Mantu, Chapli Kebabs & Shor Nakhod

Nomad Dumplings – Tibetan Momos

Odin’s Might Musubi – Hawaiian Musubi

Oh Dango! – Japanese Dango

Oh Malatang! – Mala Skewers

Pancho’s Taco Shop – Oaxacan Chivo and Lengua Tacos

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Sambuxa NYC – Sudanese Sambuxa & Kofta

Sea Monster – Malaysian Grilled Skate Wing

Sholay – Indian Tandoori BBQ

Taste of Palestine by Baba’s Olives – Palestinian Makloubeh & Mutabbal

Tada Noodles – Korean Jjajangmyeon

Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken

Twisted Potato – Fried Potato Twists

Twister Cake Bakery – Romanian/Hungarian Kürtőskalács

Vhorta NYC – Sylheti Doi Bora & Halwa

Viva Natural Foods – Brazilian Pão de Queijo & Brigadeiros

Warung Jancook – Indonesian Sate, Tahu Pong & Ote Ote

Art/Merchandise:

Aphrodite Rose – Handmade Caftans

Art by Alex Alba – Art & Photography

Art by Larceria Brown – Paintings

Autumn’s Bake Shop – Gourmet Dog Treats

Bartheory – Artisan Body Products

Candlez for a Cause – Soy Candles

Colombian Handicrafts

Colorful New York – Art & Prints

Feride Sultan – Hair Accessories

First Team Vintage NYC – Vintage Sportswear

Gvalentineconnections – Dinosaur Art

Hecho Local by The August Tree

Issues Gallery – Superhero Art

Kat’s Handmade Jewels

Leí è Glamour – Handmade Jewelry

Mel’s Handmade – Crochet Toys

Nose Best Candles – Tongue-in-Cheek Candles

Ombrato – Japanese Crafts & Gifts

Peaches Design – Tees & Prints

Queens Thread – Queens-themed Apparel

Queeny Studio – Vaccination Card Holders

Really Bad Portraits

Sabrina’s Henna

SerotoninChaser – Skateboards & Decals

Sweet Sincerely – Calligraphy and Stationery

The Cool Table – Vintage Apparel

Theobucket Vintage – Vintage Brooches & Ads

Tragos – Locally Created Card Game

Treestar – Small Batch Soaps