New IP ‘Arcadegeddon’ from Developer Illfonic Entering Early Access Today on PS5
Sony started today’s State of Play big by showing off a brand new IP from Illfonic, Arcadegeddon. The trailer showed off different stages for players to shoot and kill each other. That includes different ever-changing biomes so that what you are looking at never gets boring, as well as different modes like a horde mode, 4 player co-op, and various PVP modes that look promising. Even showing off vast amounts of loot as you play.noisypixel.net
