New IP ‘Arcadegeddon’ from Developer Illfonic Entering Early Access Today on PS5

By Nathan Meji
noisypixel.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony started today’s State of Play big by showing off a brand new IP from Illfonic, Arcadegeddon. The trailer showed off different stages for players to shoot and kill each other. That includes different ever-changing biomes so that what you are looking at never gets boring, as well as different modes like a horde mode, 4 player co-op, and various PVP modes that look promising. Even showing off vast amounts of loot as you play.

