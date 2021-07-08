Qiagen NeuMoDx Human Adenovirus Assay Receives CE Mark

NEW YORK — Even as it has its eye on launching a test for SARS-CoV-2, Genedrive is circling back to its legacy business. Genedrive aims to have a point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 on the European clinical market within the next few months, according to its CEO David Budd. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn its attention, as it has done for most firms in the molecular diagnostics space, Genedrive is renewing its focus on other tests in its menu, he added.