Qiagen NeuMoDx Human Adenovirus Assay Receives CE Mark

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK – Qiagen said on Thursday that its NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay for the identification and quantification of human adenovirus DNA has received CE-IVD certification. Qiagen developed the assay in partnership with Sentinel Diagnostics, and the test adds to the current NeuMoDx transplant assay menu that already includes CE-marked tests for cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and BK virus viral load monitoring for the management of immunocompromised patients, such as those who have undergone organ transplantation.

