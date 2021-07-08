Cancel
Texas State

‘America UnCanceled’: Matt Schlapp goes beyond beltway with CPAC Texas

By Valerie Richardson
Washington Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Schlapp may be the consummate Beltway insider, but he believes the nation’s conservative power center is moving away from Washington — so CPAC is shifting with it. Not only did the American Conservative Union host its annual February conference in Orlando, the first time the 47-year-old confab had been held outside the Beltway, but then Mr. Schlapp decided to throw another major gathering four months later with CPAC Texas, which begins Friday in Dallas.

