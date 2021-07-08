Dr. Jonathan Chism, Assistant Professor of History,

The School of Mission and Theology welcomes Michaela O’Donnell as an administrative faculty colleague and assistant professor of marketplace leadership. In her newly appointed role as executive director of the Max De Pree Center for Leadership, where she oversees the center’s vision, strategy, program, and team. Dr. O’Donnell has also been the primary visionary and content creator behind De Pree Center’s Road Ahead––a program designed to help people in seasons of transition to pause and discern their next steps. Michaela has taught as an adjunct for Fuller since completing her PhD in practical theology in the CATS program and has more than 10 years experience as a leader in the marketplace. Her experience and expertise will contribute to our mission to provide indispensable formational education for diverse Christian leaders everywhere, not least in the marketplace and in missional arenas of society. Michaela’s first book, Make Work Matter: Your Guide to Meaningful Work in a Changing World will be published in October 2021 with Baker Books, and she is the owner of Long Winter Media, a creative agency that helps brands make social impact through multimedia content.