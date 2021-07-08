BRADY HOUSE WILL BE THE PICK AT 3

When Al Avila had the 1-1 pick it was between Mize and Kelenic. I was in the Jared Kelenic camp because his left handed swing was so nice and he was an Outfielder. Mize has certainly exceeded my expectations because quite frankly, I don’t trust drafting ARMS with the 1st round picks. Moreover, I really didn’t trust using a 1-1 pick on an arm either. All you have to do is look at the history of ARM’s that looked great, until they didn’t. Rick Porcello wasn’t as good as Jobe is now and he could be the next best thing but the risks are just so huge at number 3. This is why the only picks that I want the Tigers to consider at 3 are as follows: 1) Jordan Lawlar 2) Marcelo Mayer 3) Brady House.