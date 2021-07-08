Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Initial Thoughts of the Big 12 Preseason Poll

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 13 days ago

Thursday evening, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021 preseason standings voted on by the media and West Virginia was picked to finish 6th.

As to no surprise, the Oklahoma Sooners were picked to win the league once again and were then followed up by Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma State, and TCU. Those picked below the Mountaineers are Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Kansas.

Per usual, I always have a few bones to pick with the preseason standings, so I'll just go ahead and get the obvious out of the way.

Texas IS NOT BACK

How many more years do we have to go through folks thinking this is the year that Texas is back? They are constantly picked to finish high in the Big 12 standings and continue to come nowhere close to their preseason prediction. Sam Ehlinger is gone along with a few other key pieces, yet they're good enough to finish higher than they did with Ehlinger? Yeah, I don't think so. I'm not trying to discredit Steve Sarkisian by any means but this is his first year on the job and things aren't going to just completely change in one offseason. Haven't we learned from Tom Herman?

Is the Iowa State hype real?

Matt Campbell is a terrific coach and has done wonders with the Iowa State program. This is the first time in years where the bar is set high in Ames and it will be interesting to see how they handle having the target on their back. The Cyclones have a ton of returning veterans which makes them one of the most experienced teams in the league but once again, can they handle being the pressure? Until they prove it, I don't buy it. I would probably lean more toward Oklahoma State in that 2nd spot than Iowa State but the Cyclones are fully capable of reaching the Big 12 Championship game.

West Virginia is undervalued

How does a team that returns essentially seven starters from the best defense in Power Five football and also returns its starting quarterback and running back picked to finish 6th? Not to mention, the wide receiving corps finally has some experience to it and the offensive line is expected to be in much better shape. I get the schedule might be a bit challenging but they do get Texas, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State all at home. I don't know if I would have the confidence to put WVU 4th but I do believe they can finish within the top four if Jarret Doege takes the offense to the next level.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
253
Followers
733
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Big 12#Oklahoma State#American Football#The Big 12 Conference#The Oklahoma Sooners#Tcu#Mountaineers#Baylor#The Iowa State#Cyclones#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Twitter
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Football
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Responds To Oklahoma, Texas Rumors

A stunning report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday signaled that a major college football realignment could be just around the corner. Per Brent Zwerneman, two historic programs, Oklahoma and Texas, reached out to the SEC, hoping to join the conference. The Sooners and the Longhorns reportedly wanted out of...
College SportsBleacher Report

Projecting College Football Preseason Top 25 at the Start of Fall Camp

Iowa State QB Brock PurdyRick Scuteri/Associated Press. Since the usual suspects will likely sit atop college football's preseason AP Top 25, the greatest intrigue of the ranking should start just outside the Top Five. In some order, the highest-ranked teams will be Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. They're...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

POLL: Husker football preseason ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Where do you think the Nebraska football team should be ranked heading into the upcoming season?. A preseason poll from cleveland.com has the Huskers coming in fifth in the Big Ten West, ahead of only Purdue and Illinois. The poll had Ohio State as the conference’s...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: Iowa Decides On New Football Field Name

Changes could be coming to the University of Iowa’s football stadium fairly soon. According to The Associated Press, the Hawkeyes plan on naming the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater. Slater was a trailblazing Black player for Iowa a century ago. He played for the Hawkeyes from 1918-21 and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Cowboys Picked Fourth in Preseason Media Poll

The Cowboys have some work to do to make it to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, at least according to the media. The Big 12 released its 2021 preseason media poll Thursday, where Oklahoma State was fourth. That put the Cowboys behind Oklahoma, Iowa State and Texas. No....
College SportsWLBT

Alcorn State ranked 21st in preseason poll

LORMAN, Miss. - The Alcorn State University football program received love from the voters at HERO Sports as it landed at number 21 in the preseason edition of the website’s Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Braves are in the same position it was two seasons ago before the start of...
Miami, FLPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Freshmen Faces: LB Ja'Corey Hammett

Power Five Offers: Kentucky, Miami, Nebraska, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee. Group of Five Offers: Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UAB, Western Kentucky. Evaluation: The first thing that jumps off the film is his quickness off the line and his straight-line speed that allows him to catch up to...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Annual Big Ten Football Preseason Media Poll Released

Every year, Cleveland.com conducts a preseason poll of 34 Big Ten football media members. This year’s version was released this morning. Not surprisingly, Ohio State is the unanimous Big Ten favorite in 2021. The Buckeyes, who have won the last four league titles, received 34 first-place votes in the Big Ten East for a total of 238 points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy