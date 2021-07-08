Doomsday Vault Reveals Switch and PC Release Date in New Gameplay Trailer
Flightless announced that their adventure game Doomsday Vault will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on August 5, 2021. Doomsday Vault has players work to rescue Earth’s precious plant life in preparation for a natural disaster. Wearing a robotic suit, players will navigate a flooded city, break into an underground lair, and explore ancient pyramids to collect seeds and return them to their Vault. Seeds can be grown and utilized during gameplay, and players can unlock additional took and items to customize their suit.noisypixel.net
