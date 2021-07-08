Doomsday Vault Reveals Switch and PC Release Date in New Gameplay Trailer

United Label revealed this week that they have a confirmed release date with Tails Of Iron along with a brand new trailer. We now know that the game will be released ont o PC and all three major consoles (including next-gen platforms) on September 17th, 2021. What's more, the game just got a new trailer for you to enjoy that shows off more of the story and the gameplay. Narrated by Doug Cockle (the voice of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher), you get a gritty glimpse into the world of triumph and tragedy at a rat level. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom!