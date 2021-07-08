Cancel
Doomsday Vault Reveals Switch and PC Release Date in New Gameplay Trailer

By Azario Lopez
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlightless announced that their adventure game Doomsday Vault will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on August 5, 2021. Doomsday Vault has players work to rescue Earth’s precious plant life in preparation for a natural disaster. Wearing a robotic suit, players will navigate a flooded city, break into an underground lair, and explore ancient pyramids to collect seeds and return them to their Vault. Seeds can be grown and utilized during gameplay, and players can unlock additional took and items to customize their suit.

