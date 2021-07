If you’re an ARPG fan or a survival game fan who’s been jonesing for the next big thing, you might be in luck later this month. Developer Norsfell’s Tribes of Midgard is a 10-player procedurally-generated action-RPG, and it’s all about cooperation rather than competition. As an Einherjar, a powerful warrior revived by Odin to prevent Ragnarök, you won’t be fighting other players for loot, but instead you’ll go out and hunt, gather, and collect souls and materials that you can collectively pool together to purchase advanced fortifications, shops, and upgrades with. And in a full party of 10 players, it’s pretty darned fun.