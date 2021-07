A tuition increase for incoming first-year students at the University of California is under consideration. The Chronicle says the UC Board of Regents will consider their first tuition raise since 2017 when they meet later this month. The proposal would also affect new transfer and graduate students starting in the fall of 2022. Officials say the set tuition level would then remain flat for the student for a fixed number of years. UC officials say their sources of revenue are not keeping pace with enrollment growth.