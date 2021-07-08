Cancel
Blackhawk Hardware Unveils New In-Store Slide

By Jessica Baryla
wccbcharlotte.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Take a ride from houseware to hardware on Blackhawk Hardware’s new in-store slide. The spiral slide is the latest milestone in Blackhawk Hardware’s recent 12,000-square-foot expansion that includes the renovation and build-out of the store’s former basement. It stands 14 feet high, spanning from the first floor down to second level, and is 30.5 inches wide. Shaped like a corkscrew, the powder-coated aluminum slide features three tight turns as you zip down to the bottom—from housewares to hardware.

