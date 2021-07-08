Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

7 people caught driving through library yard to cross Canada/US border

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05p5vn_0arOb07c00

DERBY LINE, Vt. — Seven people were returned to Canada after they tried to get into the United States by driving through a lawn at a library that straddles the border between the two countries.

Video of the incident was shared by the chief patrol agent for the Swanton Sector.

The SUV was driving by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House near Derby Line, Vermont, on July 4, The Associated Press reported. The vehicle cut through the library’s yard to enter the U.S. and nearly hit another vehicle in the process.

The SUV was caught eventually and border patrol said the people inside, who were from Canada, France and Romania, were returned to Canada, the AP reported.

The library was founded in 1901 at that location so it could be accessible to both Americans and Canadians. The entrance is technically in Vermont, but Canadians are allowed to use it without having a customs post. The library has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it does offer some mobile services with free delivery to people from a limited area in Canada, and currently offers both mobile and curbside pickup for residents of the U.S., according to the library website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Border Patrol#The Swanton Sector#Canada Romania#The Haskell Free Library#The Associated Press#Ap#Americans#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

7 sent back to Canada after using library lawn to enter US

DERBY LINE, Vt. — Seven people apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada were immediately returned to Canada, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday. Surveillance videos released by the Border Patrol shows the car...
Public Safetyfox29.com

SUV from Canada drives across library lawn to illegally enter U.S.

DERBY LINE, Vt. - Seven people apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada were immediately returned to Canada, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday. Surveillance videos released by the Border Patrol show the car...
U.S. Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through Aug. 21

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among unvaccinated Americans, the United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada to essential travel only for at least another month. What You Need To Know. The United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: US extends border restrictions for Canada, Mexico through Aug. 21

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is extending restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21 in a continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions, which were originally put in place in March 2020 and extended several times since, apply to “non-essential travel” across the borders. American citizens, lawful permanent residents and people traveling for medical purposes, school or work are exempt from the restrictions.
Public HealthKHQ Right Now

US-Canada border could open to fully vaccinated Americans in August

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces and...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Canada To Reopen Border To US Visitors Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – Canada will fully open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. visitors on Aug. 9. Tourists will need to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, and they will not have to quarantine. Canada plans to allow fully vaccinated visitors from other countries on...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy