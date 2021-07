To say that survival horror fans want a new "Silent Hill" sequel would be the understatement of the millennium. Ever since the cancellation of "Silent Hills," Hideo Kojima's ill-fated — and secret-filled — reboot of the series, gamers have been itching to jump back onto the foggy streets of the game's titular town and scare themselves silly once more. For a brief moment, rumors seems to suggest that Bloober Team — the developer behind the successful psychological horror title "The Medium" — might be working on a sequel to the currently abandoned IP. Sadly, recent comments from Bloober Team CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski have seemingly dashed fans' hopes and dreams for a new "Silent Hill" entry.