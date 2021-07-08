Cancel
Yen Press Partners With LibraryPass to Bring a Selection of Digital Manga to Schools and Libraries; Ensuring Future Generations of Weebs

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen Press revealed a distribution agreement with LibraryPass to bring a selection of their digital catalog to libraries and schools through Comics Plus. Through the app, readers can access digital comics, graphic novels, and manga through their school or library with unlimited simultaneous access for online and offline reading. “With...

noisypixel.net

