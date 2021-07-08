Yen Press Partners With LibraryPass to Bring a Selection of Digital Manga to Schools and Libraries; Ensuring Future Generations of Weebs

One bold Record of Ragnarok cosplay has highlighted one of the very first humans ever created, Eve! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a major cult hit among fans for quite a while since its initial release in Japan, and now fans around the world have been able to see what the fuss is all about for themselves thanks to the recently debuted new anime adaptation with Netflix. This series bolsters a huge roster of various mythological figures of various cultures, and it's the same for both sides of the conflict.