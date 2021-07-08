The Columbus Museum receives grants to fund outreach programs for K-12 students
COLUMBUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) awarded 2 grants to The Columbus Museum to allow for greater learning opportunities. The Columbus Museum plans to use the funding to continue their interdisciplinary School Tour programs to reach out to K-12 students. The Bridge grant allows them to do so by covering costs of essential operations that bring learning to life for students.www.41nbc.com
