Rumors suggest Google might take the wraps off its Pixel 5a smartphone next month. The device is for budget smartphone enthusiasts and what we are really looking forward to is the Google Pixel 6 series. Based on the initial renders, the series will be the first premium flagship offering from the company. Don’t get me wrong, previous flagships were great but all of them have always lagged behind the competition when it comes to design, hardware, and other factors. But, from what we know so far, the Google flagship scene is about to change with the launch of the Pixel 6 series.