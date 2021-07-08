Why Big Brother's Frenchie May Have Already Made A Big Mistake As HOH

Who won the first Power of Veto in Big Brother 23? There was a lot of drama building up to it and with that, we were certainly curious to find out what would happen!. Before we get to the winner, though, let’s take a look at what was going on leading up to it. Last night Head of Household / master of chaos Frenchie nominated Alyssa and Kyland, with the idea being that he would backdoor a “bigger fish” — since Christian is safe, that ended up being Derek X. per the most-recent conversations. However, Derek X. being drawn to compete in the Veto (alongside another potential target in Travis plus Tiffany) makes it impossible to pull such a backdoor off. Derek has a chance to earn his safety for the week!