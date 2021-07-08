Cancel
Why Big Brother's Frenchie May Have Already Made A Big Mistake As HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the live feeds of Big Brother Season 23 as of Thursday, July 8th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 just started, and alliances are already being made, and deals struck. That's thanks in part to a cast that's about the most well-versed in the show that we've seen in a long time, but also thanks to some folks in the house potentially over-playing. First Head of Household of the season Brandon "Frenchie" French is one of those people, and it could be the biggest mistake he makes during his HOH.

