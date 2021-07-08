Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

CHRIS SUTTON: England saw out their semi-final against Denmark in the best way possible - pure possession... the Italians know how to see out a win but so do Gareth Southgate's side

By Chris Sutton
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

The Italians aren't the only ones who know how to see out a win. They do it via a series of stoppages, by doing anything in their power to prevent a game of football from being played.

Apparently the ball was only in play for nine of the final 21 minutes against Belgium. Half of Italy's fouls in that match were committed from the 80th minute onward. They'll frustrate until that final whistle.

Call it cheating or call it cunning, every team's done this at one time or another. You milk an innocuous injury, you're slow to take a free-kick, you say you've got cramp and need a stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKTSA_0arOZkRP00
England saw out their win against Denmark with pure possession in the closing stages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQqHV_0arOZkRP00
Italy know how to see out games with a series of stoppages and fouls that slow the game down

Referees are wise to this, however, and they can respond with some hefty stoppage time. But they can't add time on for being immaculate in possession. England saw out their semi final against Denmark in the best way possible.

They did it by keeping the ball and letting the crowd enjoy each pass with a 'whey'. It was in extra time, and the clock was ticking. On 26 minutes, 29 seconds, Denmark lost the ball.

They didn't touch it again until a loose pass from Kalvin Phillips conceded a throw-in on 29 minutes, 10 seconds. That's almost three minutes of pure England possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzBDv_0arOZkRP00
England kept the ball for almost three minutes towards the end of extra-time on Wednesday

You'll probably respond by telling me Denmark were down to 10 men at the time due to injury. To you I'll say: bore off. Even against a side a man shy, this was seriously impressive.

It isn't normal. You don't see Premier League teams have a player dismissed then go three minutes without the ball.

For England to pass, pass, pass in the way they did, it summed up the confidence of Gareth Southgate's group. There isn't a better technique to winding down the time.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Chris Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italians#Uk#Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

New footage suggests Gareth Southgate chose Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips to take England's next two penalties after Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 shoot-out loss to Italy... so where were Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling on the list?

Fresh footage of Gareth Southgate preparing England's penalty takers suggests Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips were in line to take the sixth and seventh spot-kicks against Italy on Sunday. The clip shows Southgate briefing England's penalty takers in Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka ahead of the Euro 2020...
SoccerESPN

England face 'massive hurdle' against Italy in Euro final - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first tournament final in 55 years but said Italy, their opponents in Sunday's European Championship decider, will be a "massive hurdle." Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans...
SoccerThe Independent

Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate delights in ‘very special’ semi-final win

Gareth Southgate has hailed his players for a “very special” win against Denmark. Harry Kane’s 104th-minute winner booked England a spot in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, but The Three Lions were made to come from behind at Wembley. Speaking after the match, Southgate praised his team for responding...
SportsBBC

Gareth Southgate: The England manager - by those who know him best

Dressed in a oversized blazer, Gareth Southgate almost looked like a manager when he was just 18. Back in 1989, the England head coach was representing Crystal Palace's youth team on a trip to Portugal alongside Chris Powell, now his assistant coach. "Our manager Alan Smith was big on that,...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

‘I did not see a reason’ – Jose Mourinho criticises Gareth Southgate over decision during England vs Denmark

Jose Mourinho has criticised Gareth Southgate over his handling of Jack Grealish during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark. The Three Lions progressed to Sunday’s Wembley final in controversial circumstances, scoring a harshly-awarded penalty in extra time after Raheem Sterling went down with little contact. During the game, Southgate...
Sportsinews.co.uk

England fans erupt in wild celebrations after Gareth Southgate’s side reach first major final since 1966

Wild celebrations broke out across the country as England beat Denmark 2-1 in their Euro 2020 semi-final – taking the team to their first major final since 1966. Horns beeped and overjoyed fans partied late into the night after a nailbiting triumph in extra time at Wembley – some 55 years after Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick to win the World Cup at the same stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy