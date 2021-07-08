The Unfixed Flaw at the Heart of REvil’s Ransomware Spree

Researchers from the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure identified the first of what they quickly found to be seven vulnerabilities—all easy to spot, some potentially catastrophic—in an IT management system known as the Virtual System Administrator. By April 6, they had found 2,200 vulnerable systems and disclosed their findings to Kaseya, the company behind VSA. Kaseya patched four of the seven in the ensuing days and weeks, but three remained. What happened next was one of the most significant ransomware attacks in history.