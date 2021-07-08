Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Carroll County in northern Kentucky Western Gallatin County in northern Kentucky * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Madison, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Carrollton, Vevay, Warsaw, Florence, Pleasant, Fairview, Ghent, Sanders, Sparta, Prestonville, Center Square, Braytown, Interstate 71 at Mile Marker 52, Locust, Markland, Avonburg, Moorefield, Quercus Grove, Mount Sterling and Jacksonville. This includes I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 48 and 55. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH