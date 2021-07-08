How Charlie Manuel made Hunter Pence want to 'kill the Phillies every year' before getting traded there
Imagine aspiring to be a professional baseball player from the year you were born. Imagine working tirelessly to get there, rising through the ranks, and breaking through to the big leagues at age 24. Imagine improving to the point where you're a top Rookie of the Year candidate and then, a couple of years later, raking throughout the first half of the season and earning All-Star recognition because of your performance.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0