Heavy duty storms may target central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Central Illinois is moving into a very busy weather pattern with daily chances for rain heading into the weekend. A slow-moving front is easing its way across the state on Thursday afternoon bringing a slight chance for a stray shower or two, otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies until our next weather maker comes into play to start the weekend. By Friday night, another more powerful low-pressure system will lift out from the Midwest and set off some scattered showers and storms by Friday evening. Some storms could potentially turn strong to severe with all forms of severe weather possible including hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.