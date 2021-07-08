Cancel
Albany County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305, 307, AND 308

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, WY
County
Albany County, WY
State
Wyoming State
