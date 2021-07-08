Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING THIS AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 304...305...307...and 308. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov
