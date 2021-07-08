Red Flag Warning issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; South Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF RED FLAG WARNING THIS AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, AND 309 * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov
