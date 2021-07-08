7 Things that Can be Checked Out at the Poudre Library Besides Books

Good news ! The Friends of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Used Books Store on McKown Street is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4. Shoppers may still do so by appointment Mondays and Tuesdays. Modest numbers of books may be donated by appointment as well.(Please, no encyclopedias, yearbooks, textbooks, old tech books, Readers Digest Condensed Books, magazines or yard sale remains.) We still have a COVID-19 backlog, but are selling as fast as we can, and delighted to see you all. For more information, call Ann at 633-7228, Sam at 350-6772 or Meri at 633-6436.