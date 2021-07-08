Cancel
7 Things that Can be Checked Out at the Poudre Library Besides Books

By Kelsey Nistel
The Poudre River Public Library District is such an important resource for the Fort Collins community, in so many different ways. Besides countless books, audio books, and DVDs, the library also allows cardholders to check out a variety of other gadgets and items. Here are 7 things you might not know are available to reserve at the Poudre Libraries, but visit them in person or online to see what else they have to offer.

KALAMAZOO, MI --The Kalamazoo Public Library is building a new collection of useful items, which will available for check-out, through its “Library of Things.”. The Library of Things will include items such as tools, household electronics and cookware. Patrons of the library can check out the items similarly to library books, according to the KPL website.

