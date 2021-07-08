Stanley Embree Obituary

Stanley Evans Embree of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of the Grant and Griswold areas, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care, one day after his 100th birthday.

The son of Guy and Lucile (Mullen) Embree, he was born southeast of Grant, Iowa, on July 3, 1921. He attended Science Vale country school east of Grant and graduated from Grant High School in 1938, at the age of 16.

In the fall of 1939, Stanley began dating Wilma Penfold of rural Cumberland, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on July 22, 1942. He served overseas as an anti-aircraft gunner in the Solomon Islands as part of the 10th Defense Battalion. He and Wilma were united in marriage on June 17, 1945, in Wilmington, North Carolina; he was honorably discharged on October 9, 1945. Stanley and his brother-in-law, Big Bigler travelled to Washington, D.C. on the WWII Honor Flight.

Stanley and Wilma farmed in Montgomery County southeast of Grant until moving to the Penfold family farm southeast of Grant in Adams County in 1950; where they enjoyed a neighborhood Pinochle club for many years. He was an active member of the Grant United Methodist Church, the Grant American Legion, and a charter member of the Adams County National Farmers Organization (NFO). He and Wilma attended NFO conventions and Marine reunions in several states.

In 1987, Stanley and Wilma moved to Griswold where they became active in the Optimist Club. In 1997, they moved to 800 Chestnut in Atlantic and enjoyed 18 years there. Stanley entered the care facility in August of 2015, just six months after Wilma.

Stanley will be remembered as a friend to all; he thoroughly enjoyed his family, friends, and others he knew and met along the way. He and Wilma looked forward to attending ballgames, track meets, concerts, and other school events in which his nephews, nieces, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their teammates participated in. As an avid baseball fan, he favored the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. Many memories were made when Stanley’s brood joined extended family and caravanned to Oregon and California to visit relatives and to fish in Minnesota.

Stanley is survived by his son, Joel (Nancy) Embree of Centerville, OH; daughter, Lorna (Jim) Albright of Atlantic; grandchildren, Ann (Robbie) Atkins of Springsboro, OH, Jay (Holly) Embree of Louisville, KY, Amy (Devin) McLaren of Council Bluffs, and Alyson (Mike Berg) Peters of Anita; and great- grandchildren, Belle and Keegan Atkins, Sydney and Cael McLaren, Kyler Jacobs, Elly Peters, and Clinton Berg. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma in December 2016; parents, Guy and Lucile Embree; parents-in-law, Fred and Grace Penfold; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Roy Barr and Eunice and Joe Van Eaton. Stanley is also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Wanda Penfold and Bill and Naomi Bigler; nephews, Steven Van Eaton, Mark Bigler and Kent Penfold; and nieces Wilda Dick and Judy Blume.

A private family graveside service, with military honors, will he held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Grant Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family and will be used for improvements to the Grant Cemetery.

