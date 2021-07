I called this one, too, as WB has cast Leslie Grace as the first Latina Batgirl, which follows the casting of Sasha Calle as the first Latina Supergirl. A couple of days ago saw word that four actresses were up for the role of Barbara Gordon with Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Grace, and Haley Lu Richardson, but according to The Wrap, Leslie Grace has nailed the gig.