Welcome to Your New Humble Abode: A Providence Shopping Mall

If you were going to show someone around the SouthCoast, what is the first thing you would show them? I know, it seems a little overwhelming with all of the great spots to choose from, but stick with me. Would it be one of the many amazing dishes that has proven itself a staple in the community over the years? Or would it be a treat from Ma's Donuts (once they eventually reopen for business)? Or would it be one of the area's many historical sites in Fall River, Carver, New Bedford, Berkley and beyond?