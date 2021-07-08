Cancel
Providence, RI

Welcome to Your New Humble Abode: A Providence Shopping Mall

By Kari
 13 days ago
Did you know that you can live inside the oldest indoor shopping mall in America? It's true, and it could be your reality without having to move very far from the SouthCoast. The Arcade was built in downtown Providence in 1828 as the nation's first indoor shopping mall. Its architecture is simply stunning, with gigantic columns outside and intricately-designed green balconies lining the second and third floor balconies inside.

