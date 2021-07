Johnson & Johnson says settlement not an admission of liability or wrongdoing. Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distributors are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement over their role in the opioid epidemic covering thousands of lawsuits from states and cities. Still several steps away from a formal agreement, the settlement would see the money largely going to addiction and prevention services across the U.S. It comes as other trials are imminent and as opioids — both legal prescription drugs and illegal — have been linked to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S. over the last 20 years. In New Jersey, more than 3,000 people died of drug-related causes in 2020 alone; so far in 2021, that number has already hit a record high.