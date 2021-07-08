Darius Rucker’s legendary rock group Hootie & the Blowfish heads to Mexico for ‘Hootiefest’

Darius Rucker had a huge hit on his hands in 2013 when he recorded a cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel" for his album True Believers, sending his version to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rucker won the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for the recording, and it has been certified 9x Platinum by the RIAA. During an interview with Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music County, Rucker revealed that recording a cover of "Wagon Wheel" had never crossed his mind, until he heard an unexpected rendition.