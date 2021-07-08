Cancel
Michael Fillback Is Named Next City of Edwardsville Police Chief

EDWARDSVILLE - Michael Fillback was officially approved at the Tuesday night Edwardsville City Council meeting to be the next city police chief. He previously served in the major position for the Edwardsville Police Department. Fillback replaces the previous chief of eight years, Jay Keeven, who has taken a position as City of Troy city administrator. Next month, Chief Fillback will mark 25 years with the Edwardsville Police Department. The new chief has been very active in community affairs, Continue Reading

