Michael Fillback Is Named Next City of Edwardsville Police Chief

GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick released information Monday afternoon that, earlier today, a small black bear was spotted by one of the Godfrey Parks employees on the grassy area at LaVista Park, located off Illinois Route 3. "We immediately reached out to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). IDNR staff will soon be on-site conducting an investigation," McCormick said. "We have no reason to feel that residents or visitors to the park are in any danger. Hopefully, this bea