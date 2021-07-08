MasterChef Legends: Say hello to your Mystery Box

Miami Beach, FL – July 20, 2021 – Miami Beach’s exclusive South of Fifth (SoFi) neighborhood is home to some of the most renowned and luxurious restaurants in the city. Noticing a gap in the market for upscale Chinese cuisine, local restaurant veteran and hospitality entrepreneur, Ken Ray, decided to open Jia, a brand-new modern Chinese Dinner Club concept in SoFi. The highly-anticipated dining destination is the first to introduce elevated Chinese cuisine to the area, spearheaded by award-winning internationally renowned Executive Chef Weng Choon “William” Lai, with notable expertise in the Modern Cantonese Culinary Arts. Jia extends the ultimate upscale South Beach dining and nightlife experience, in a relaxed and welcoming setting that fuses high-style design with an edgy yet sophisticated ambiance. The new neighborhood dinner club hotspot will feature a regular menu with an elevated combination of authentic Cantonese-style Chinese dishes, a specialty late-night menu with an array of delectably curated Dim Sum platters, an outstanding cocktail program led by acclaimed local bartender Michael Parish, and unique entertainment programming, beginning with Karaoke night in the private dining lounge.
