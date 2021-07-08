Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

7 Things that Can be Checked Out at the Poudre Library Besides Books

By Kelsey Nistel
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Poudre River Public Library District is such an important resource for the Fort Collins community, in so many different ways. Besides countless books, audio books, and DVDs, the library also allows cardholders to check out a variety of other gadgets and items. Here are 7 things you might not know are available to reserve at the Poudre Libraries, but visit them in person or online to see what else they have to offer.

power1029noco.com

Comments / 1

Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Books#Library Card#7 Things#Handheld#The Poudre Libraries#Gopro#Accessories Library#Rca Cable#The Poudre Library
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Collins, CO
Related
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is excited to share July Friends of the Library Book Sale dates. Instead of fighting the crowds, enjoy a safer, quieter, more personal, scheduled shopping time. All books are like-new, gently used, and well-loved!. • (Th) July 15 | noon – 7 p.m. (*Members-only)
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

Ten Library Books From 1937 Finally Returned

Ten overdue library books from 1937 were finally returned! A man discovered them in his basement inside a box left behind by his aunt…and he brought them all back to their rightful owner. He also donated over 2 dozen more books to make up for the late fees.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Library to host sidewalk book sale

Friends of the Library will host its monthly sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Durango Public Library, 1900 East Third Ave. Genres featured in this month’s sale include children’s through teen, travel and fiction from authors whose last names begin with J through P. Cost...
Chaska, MNswnewsmedia.com

Library: Chaska Library book sale returns July 22-25

The Chaska Friends of the Library summer book sale returns in the plaza in front of the library during the city’s River City Days celebration. The book sale takes place 3-8 p.m., Thursday, July 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 23; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, July 25.
WOUB

Library of Things Provides Athens County With More Than Books

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WOUB) – The warm days of July are perfect for fun activities, both inside and outside, and the Athens County Public Library is helping people do just that. Books, movies and printing services are things people expect from their local library. But what about a library of things?
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Library looking for used book donations

-The Paso Robles Library is inviting the public to donate their used books at two upcoming drop-off days, Saturday, July 10 and again Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. – Noon. To donate, drive up and drop off used books in the in the Paso Robles City Library parking lot, under the big oak tree. The library asks that books not be moldy or damaged.
Southport, MEboothbayregister.com

Southport Library Book and Bake Sale

The Southport Memorial Library will host its annual Book and Bake Sale on Thursday, Aug. 5. Baked goods will be sold 9 a.m. to noon and books will be sold 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The book sale will continue on Saturday, Aug. 7. Support your local library while stocking up on delicious goodies and a huge selection of fiction and non-fiction books. Call the library with questions 633-2741.
Princeton, MAThe Landmark

Book sales a sign of renewed life at area libraries

REGION — One of the events missing during the pandemic has been library book sales, which serve as fundraisers for many of the area libraries and Friends groups that support programs. It has also deprived book lovers of the opportunity to browse donated books for their new purchases. With many...
Troup County, GALaGrange Daily News

HUNT COLUMN: Book a trip to the library

A year ago libraries were closed. This summer they’re back in business and programs for young people are as abundant as ever. Library books were always present in my home growing up. I distinctly remember signing up for the summer reading challenges, keeping lists of everything I read, and receiving my mission accomplished certificates.
Claverack, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Claverack Library book sale in peril

CLAVERACK — The Claverack Library’s spring and fall book sales are renowned for the large tents, bake sales, roaming children and families, masses of books and happy people leaving with bags and bags of books. The sales generate nearly 10 percent of the library’s annual operating budget. This long-time tradition...
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

Local author set for book signing at E.G. Fisher library

A local man is set to hold a book signing at E.G. Fisher Public Library next week. Kirk Andersen, the author of “The Poetry and Writings of an Outsider,” is scheduled to be at the library on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to sign copies of his book. Originally from Chicago,...
Books & Literaturepontiacdailyleader.com

New books, DVDs available at Odell Library

In need of something new to read? Odell Library received new books and DVDs in June. In Adult Fiction, the library has: And Now You’re Back — Jill Mansell; Arctic Storm Rising — Dale Brown; The Break-Up Book Club — Wendy Wax; The Bullet — Iris Johansen; Choose Me — Tess Gerritsen; Golden Girl — Elin Hilderbrand; A Good Kill — John McMahon; The Hive — Gregg Olsen; Holding On — Stacy Finz; The Hunting Wives — May Cobb; Jackpot — Stuart Woods; The Layover — Lacie Waldon; Legacy — Nora Roberts; The Librarian of Saint-Malo — Mario Escobar; Love for Beginners — Jill Shalvis; The Maidens — Alex Michaelides; Murder at Sunrise Lake — Christine Feehan; Night, Neon — Joyce Oates; Nine Lives — Danielle Steel; Notorious — Diana Palmer; Pack Up the Moon — Kristan Higgins; The Path to Sunshine Cove — RaeAnne Thayne; The Perfect Murder — Kat Martin; The President’s Daughter — Bill Clinton; The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires — Grady Hendrix; The Stepsisters — Susan Mallery; The Summer of No Attachments — Lori Foster; The Summer Seekers — Sarah Morgan; Unfinished Business — J.A. Jance; The Warsaw Orphan — Kelly Rimmer; Widespread Panic — James Ellroy.
Middletown, CTEyewitness News

Intriguing Books to Check Out

Lori Fazio from R.J. Julia Booksellers is giving us a synopsis of her top reading picks. You'll find the books at R. J. Julia Booksellers in Madison and Middletown or online at rjjulia.com.
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

"Library Of Things" Coming To Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Public Library is launching a new program called the "Library of Things," which will let patrons check out useful items. KPL Circulation Manager Steve Maesen say the program will officially begin in early August 2021. The items in KPL’s "Library of Things" will be more than a regular library inventory.
Laurie, MOlakenewsonline.com

Church opens mini library of western books

Larry Potts a longtime church member at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie loved to read western books and had a group in church that passed around the books for pleasure. When he passed away and left 240 immaculate western books his wife Deloris contacted the church to see if they wanted his books. The church decided to put together a mini library to honor the memory of Larry Potts and let other people continue to enjoy the books as he had supported during his life time.

Comments / 1

Community Policy