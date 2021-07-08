Browns: Tim Couch would’ve had a much better career with this team

Tim Couch wouldn’t have been a star with these Browns but he would’ve been much better. The Browns have a great quarterback right now in Baker Mayfield. They have a solid offensive line, a great running back, and a receiver corp that oozes talent. Save for Chubb, none of the guys they have is a top-five player at their position but they have a lot of talent nonetheless. This brought up a question between Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises and Mary Kay Kabot about which player from the past would excel on this version of the Browns. Kabot instantly named Tim Couch.