(Undated) – If you have been struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19, the state is offering a lifeline. As an eviction moratorium draws to an end the State of Illinois is offering rental assistance. The “Illinois Rental Payment Program” is accepting applications for its current round of assistance through the end of day Sunday. The state has 500-million dollars available, and applications can be submitted online. Governor, J.B. Pritzker’s, office announced earlier this year that the moratorium would be phased out during the summer and be lifted in August. Learn more by following the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.