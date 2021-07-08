Love Lansing Like a Local with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign, “Love Lansing Like a Local” that highlights dozens of area attractions and activities that are open in the Lansing area. Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week on Studio 10 is arts and culture and we’re highlighting the Lansing Symphony Orchestra. You can enjoy live music this summer at various events with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.www.wilx.com
