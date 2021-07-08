U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher for a sixth straight session on worries about weather-reduced global harvests, with drought dragging down spring wheat prospects in the U.S. and Canada. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.07-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 8-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat fell 2-1/4 cents to $9.13-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry near-term weather in the Midwest as the crop is in its grain-filling stage. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn reached a 2-1/2 week high during overnight trading. * The White House has delayed an annual process meant to decide how much ethanol and other biofuels U.S. oil refiners need to blend into their fuel each year. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-1/4 cents higher at $5.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firm on worries about hot and dry near-term forecast for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains, where the crop is nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Weaker soyoil prices limiting gains in soybeans after Argentina approved a law to reduce the amount of soyoil in its biodiesel, which would free up more of the oil for export. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 1/2 cent higher at $14.44 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3 cents higher at $13.91-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)