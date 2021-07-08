Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. agricultural futures fall

 13 days ago

CHICAGO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by corn. The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 7.25 cents, or 1.37 percent, to settle at 5.2375 dollars per bushel. September wheat shed 4.25 cents, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 6.18 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 7.75 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 13.195 dollars per bushel.

Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading close to the last session's two-month high, as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concerns. Soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. "There are definitely...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 4-8 cents, soybeans up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher for a sixth straight session on worries about weather-reduced global harvests, with drought dragging down spring wheat prospects in the U.S. and Canada. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.07-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 8-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat fell 2-1/4 cents to $9.13-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry near-term weather in the Midwest as the crop is in its grain-filling stage. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn reached a 2-1/2 week high during overnight trading. * The White House has delayed an annual process meant to decide how much ethanol and other biofuels U.S. oil refiners need to blend into their fuel each year. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-1/4 cents higher at $5.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firm on worries about hot and dry near-term forecast for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains, where the crop is nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Weaker soyoil prices limiting gains in soybeans after Argentina approved a law to reduce the amount of soyoil in its biodiesel, which would free up more of the oil for export. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 1/2 cent higher at $14.44 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3 cents higher at $13.91-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculturespglobal.com

FACTBOX: Global weather troubles influence agricultural prices, cloud outlook

Dryness in Canada, US seen impacting spring wheat significantly. Brazil corn output down on weather disruption, concerns over US. Grain, vegetable oil prices remain volatile driven by weather. Unpredictable weather is ruling agriculture markets, as supplies of major commodities are stretched thin allowing little room for output losses, while meteorological...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT SRW, K.C. HRW contracts rise; MGEX spring wheat falls

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for a sixth day in a row on Wednesday, supported by concerns about crop shortfalls in rival export countries in the Black Sea region and Europe, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat fell 2.2%, with traders saying the market wanted to see exactly how bad the crop in the northern U.S. Plains was before pushing the market above its recent peaks. * Technical resistance for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled up 10-1/4 cents at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 8-3/4 cents higher at $6.69 while MGEX September spring wheat dropped 19-3/4 cents to $8.96-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 424,691 tonnes. * Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that yields from the ongoing harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculturemaplerivermessenger.com

Focus on Ag

As expected, the USDA World Supply and Demand (WASDE) Report released on July 12 included increased corn acreage and the expected 2021 corn production compared to the June WASDE Report; however, some of the added corn supply for was accounted for by a slight increase in projected total corn usage for 2021-22. The grain prices have been mixed since the release of the WASDE report. Corn and soybean prices had been quite “bullish” immediately following the release of the USDA 2020 Crop Acreage Report on June 30, which indicated less corn and soybean acres than most grain marketing analysts expected. The USDA estimated the 2020 corn acreage at 92.7 million acres, which was up by 1.6 million acres from the planting intentions on March 1.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Move Lower, Corn Mixed

Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 4 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 17 cents lower to 6 cents higher. Corn futures are narrowly mixed with trade finding light buying again as it pushed closer to completely filling the gap left last week before fading during the day session.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs as drought persists, soybeans pressured

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Monday, climbing to a 2-1/2- month high, supported by dry weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas that raises global supply worries. Soybeans eased after last week's gains, pressured by broader losses in outside markets, though weather...
Agricultureagdaily.com

U.S. food & agricultural businesses should expect change

The widely anticipated summer economic boom is well underway, and U.S. consumers are spending on services again. Jobs are abundantly available, but workers are scarce as the labor market is healing more slowly than most economists expected. According to a new Quarterly report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, labor challenges felt during the pandemic and continuing today will incentivize businesses throughout the food supply chain to rapidly increase automation within their operations.
Chicago, ILmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures go lower amid wetter weather forecast

CHICAGO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures declined in the past week with corn the downside price leader, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. But as the expanding COVID-19 variants are producing worry in the recovery in emerging nations, AgResource maintains a bullish outlook. CBOT corn futures ended sharply lower...
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Newhouse introduces bill to keep China from expanding global influence into U.S. agriculture

IARN — An amendment to the House Appropriations for Agriculture bill would prohibit China from purchasing U.S. agricultural land and make any land it currently owns ineligible for farm program payouts. U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced the amendment to the House Appropriations Committee and said that, in recent years, China has been looking for ways to increase their global footprint.
MarketWatch

Oil futures remain slightly lower after fall in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures remained slightly lower but near session highs after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for a seventh straight week. The Energy Information Administration said crude stocks dropped 6.9 million barrels in the week ended July 2. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had looked for a fall of 6.2 million barrrels, while the American Petroleum Institute, sources said, on Tuesday reported a fall of 7.98 million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was off 2 cents at $72.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TheStreet

U.S. Department Of Agriculture Selects NV5 For $8 Million Geospatial Forestry Contract

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected NV5 for an $8 million contract to provide geospatial services to support forestry management in Alaska. NV5 will provide digital aerial imagery of the Tongass and Chugach National Forests over the five-year duration of the contract.

